Urfi Javed gets abusive 'death' messages from trolls, shares scary screenshots

New Delhi: Controversial starlet Urfi Javed, known for her OTT outfits recently shared screenshots of a few hate messages she received over the past few days. The messages were abusive and disturbing where trolls wished for her 'death'. Urfi shot back at them and put it up on her Inst stories.

URFI JAVED GETS ABUSIVE TEXTS

In the screenshots shared, some trolls even tried to drag Urfi Javed's name in the untimely and tragic demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead. This time, the hate messages were extreme and hurtful. While sharing these screenshots, Urfi wrote: "Just posting few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!"

Reacting to comments where users said she should've been dead instead of Sidhu, Urfi wrote: "I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in a broad daylight by a group of unidentified men with gunshots on May 29, 2022. He was 28.

URFI JAVED'S CLAIM TO FAME

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.