Urfi Javed Gets Trolled Again for Wearing Black Striped Bodysuit, Netizens say, ‘Zebra Samajh kar aapko...’- Watch

Urfi Javed wore a black striped bodysuit and got brutally trolled as netizens compared her with a Zebra. The actress is known for her DIY outfits.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all. Now continuing with her bizarre fashion sense, Urfi donned a black bodysuit with stripes all over the outfit. 

The actress was also seen making sensuous poses in the video she shared on Instagram. Urfi captioned the post as, “Did you check on me?”  

However, as usual the actress got trolled for her out-of-the-box outfit in the comments section. “Urfi mam zebra samjh kar apko koi zoo me na dalde,” a user commented. “Inko jebra ke duniya Mai chor ke awo,” another user wrote. “Bhai kiska Zebra bhag gaya hai yrr pakar k rakho nhi to koi or le k chala jyega,” a third user wrote. Despite all the trolling, Urfi has never shied away from her DIY outfits. 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Take a look at Urfi Javed's other DIY outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recently, Urfi Javed had a spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh after the latter filed a police complaint against her for promoting nudity. However, Urfi hit back at her saying that she is ready to go to jail if she is right. "I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi wrote on her Instagram stories.   

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.    

