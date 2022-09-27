Urfi Javed gives befitting reply to a troll who offered to send her clothes, says 'let me give you...'

New Delhi: Urfi Javed has come a long way from being a fashion disaster to getting the tag of a fashion 'Diva'. She has been continuously stunning her fans with unique outfit ideas for the past year.

Her wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires, photographs, flowers and even flower petals, and is criticized for it too. The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame never shies away from replying back to trolls or negativity on social media. Recently, an NGO offered to send her clothes and she gave them a savage reply which is now taking over the internet.

A woman tagged Urfi on Twitter and wrote, "Do you need clothes? We can send you as we run an NGO n would love to assist you. We help people who cannot afford clothes. N I hope media should stop giving so much weightage to her."

To this, Urfi replied, "Sure I would love that, now that we’re helping each other let me give you your nose back, I found it in my business!"

This is not the first time that Urfi has dealt with her troll. Earlier this year, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of hate comments she gets. In the caption, the actress mentioned that people wishing death for her is 'scary.'

"Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!" she wrote.

Urfi Javed is one of the most active social media celebs today. She became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Now, with her unique wardrobe choices, she often makes the headlines.