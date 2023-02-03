topStoriesenglish2569238
NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed Goes Bold Again, Dons Black Monokini With See-Through Skirt, Video Inside

Urfi Javed has never shied away from flaunting her toned body before cameras. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has donned some of the riskiest outfits that one could ever think of wearing in public. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed Goes Bold Again, Dons Black Monokini With See-Through Skirt, Video Inside

NEW DELHI: Social media star Urfi Javed has left her fans surprised with her choice of clothes. The actress-model, who is known for drawing attention for her risque choice of clothing, was on Friday, spotted wearing a black cut-out monokini which she teamed with a sheer blue skirt. Urfi, who is famous for coming out with unique designs, left netizens amazed once again with her latest look. She rounded off her look by tying her tressed in a bun and donning ear danglings. 

The black monokini came with bold cuts in the front. The actress once again displayed her experimental side as she wore the monokini with a sheer blue mini skirt. Well, we must say that the social media enthuiast has donned every sizzing piece of clothing right from bikini to DIY outfits, that keeps her in the news. She has been taking down the fashion industry with her experimental apparels and daring attitude and is always in the buzz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Urfi Javed has never shied away from flaunting her toned body before cameras. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has donned some of the riskiest outfits that one could ever think of wearing in public. While she has appeared in several television soaps and reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Splitsvilla X4', it's her DIY videos and experimental outfits that brought her immense fame and recognition from all over. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!