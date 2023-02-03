Urfi Javed Goes Bold Again, Dons Black Monokini With See-Through Skirt, Video Inside

NEW DELHI: Social media star Urfi Javed has left her fans surprised with her choice of clothes. The actress-model, who is known for drawing attention for her risque choice of clothing, was on Friday, spotted wearing a black cut-out monokini which she teamed with a sheer blue skirt. Urfi, who is famous for coming out with unique designs, left netizens amazed once again with her latest look. She rounded off her look by tying her tressed in a bun and donning ear danglings.

The black monokini came with bold cuts in the front. The actress once again displayed her experimental side as she wore the monokini with a sheer blue mini skirt. Well, we must say that the social media enthuiast has donned every sizzing piece of clothing right from bikini to DIY outfits, that keeps her in the news. She has been taking down the fashion industry with her experimental apparels and daring attitude and is always in the buzz.

Urfi Javed has never shied away from flaunting her toned body before cameras. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has donned some of the riskiest outfits that one could ever think of wearing in public. While she has appeared in several television soaps and reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Splitsvilla X4', it's her DIY videos and experimental outfits that brought her immense fame and recognition from all over.