Urfi Javed grabs eyeballs in black cut-out outfit, netizens troll her brutally, call her 'fashion disaster'

NEW DELHI: Actress-model and internet sensation Urfi Javed loves to experiment with her outfits. Despite constant online trolling and backlash from netizens and criticism from celebrities, the girl doesn't seem to stop intriguing the internet with her bold, risque choice of clothing. The starlet left netizens shocked once again after she walked on the Mumbai streets flaunting her perfect body in a black cutout bodysuit.

Urfi grabbed eyeballs as she turned out donning a black bodysuit outfit. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant exuded oomph in the daring qisue outfit and was seeing confidently posing for the paps. As soon as her videos in the racy black cut-out dress surfaced on the internet, netizens chimmed into the comment section and reacted to her latest look. While some slammed her for wearing revealing outfit, others hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion sense.

The former Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant was recently in the news after she was summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning at the Amboli police station in connection with a complaint filed against her by BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for 'indulging in public nudity'. For the unversed, Urfi too had filed a counter-complaint against the BJP's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha chief for her alleged remarks on her alleged 'revealing dressing sense while in public'. Wagh had in the recent past repeatedly slammed Urfi for her dressing sense and 'promoting vulgarity' and also asked the women's commission to take note and act.

Urfi Javed recently broke her silence on her fashion sense and said that 'she is allergic to clothes'. Taking to Instagram, she had dropped a photo in which she could be seen showing her legs filled with boils. "Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post. Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes."

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was last seen on reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.