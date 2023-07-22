Urfi Javed Harassed By 'Drunk' Men In Flight To Goa, Says 'They Eve-Teased, Said Nasty Things'

New Delhi: The bold and sassy Urfi Javed, who is known for her out-of-box and quirky fashion choices recently travelled from Mumbai to Goa for a vacation but faced an untoward incident. She was allegedly harassed by a group of men onboard a flight who said nasty things to her and the actress shared her ordeal on social media.

URFI JAVED HARASSED

Urfi Javed travelled in Economy class and shared her experience on Instagram Story. She wrote: "While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday. I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve-teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said, their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES. Public property NO."



She put up a video where four male passengers can be seen passing rude comments on her. When confronted, one of the person said that his friends are drunk.

Urfi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, and she could be seen donning pink hair.

URFI JAVED'S WORK PROFILE

In the past, Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.