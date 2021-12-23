Urfi Javed reveals she was forced into casting couch, says, 'men in industry are very powerful'

NEW DELHI: Controversial yet popular, actress Urfi Javed, who earned fame for her brief stint on Bigg Boss OTT this year, has become quite a newsmaker. First, it was for her choice of clothing style and now it is her latest revelation.

In an interview with India Today, Urfi Javed opened up about her casting couch experience in the industry and how she dealt with it. The actress-model revealed that she was once forced into casting couch, and some 'big names in the industry were involved'. She also says that the men in the industry are very powerful.

Urfi Javed said she experienced casting couch in the initial days of her career. Talking about that, she says, "Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name."

Urfi Javed has faced many rejections in life, but that doesn’t affect her. She says, "I still face so many rejections. When I first came to Mumbai, I thought I would be so busy, and I would get work like anything. However, I never got work. I just got small roles here and there on TV. I had to do that because I had no money. Rejections are a part of my life."

Urfi revealed that despite her popularity, designers have refused to work with her considering her image. "Designers refuse to work with me at times. They refuse to dress me up because my outfits get trolled a lot and they think I am not worth their brand. Even during auditions, I get rejected because I am told that my image is something they don’t want for their show. Even when I am popular now, people are not accepting me," she told the website.

Urfi Javed is often in the news for her interesting fashion choices. The girl often gets her comment box filled with some nasty comments. Speaking about it, she says, "I feel like trolling those trolls. It doesn't really affect me because when you rise up in your career, it doesn't matter what people below you are saying. For me, the voices of the trolls faint down. Hence, I don't listen to those people."