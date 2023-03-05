Urfi Javed Sizzles In Snake-Shaped Backless Bra With Green Skirt, Asks, ‘Naagin Ke Audition Chal Rahe Hai Kya?’- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in her latest post on Instagram, Urfi donned a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt.

Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards. Adding a witty caption to the post, Urfi wrote, “Naagin audition chal rahe hai kya ? Dressed for Radio nasha awards!”

Urfi Javed literally took the oomph factor a notch higher with this outfit and fans shared their love in the comments section. “Nagin with Amrish puri hair style,” a user wrote. “People might find these dresses absurd, being from a fashion college I understand it takes a lot of effort to create these. Appreciate these,” another user wrote.

Watch Urfi's video in Snake-shaped outfit

Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch. Recently, she also featured on The Dirty Magazine for a photoshoot and got candid about her journey of being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?,” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read.

Take a Look at DIY Star's Weird But Sizzling Outfits

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’.