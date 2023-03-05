topStoriesenglish2580066
NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed Sizzles In Snake-Shaped Backless Bra With Green Skirt, Asks, ‘Naagin Ke Audition Chal Rahe Hai Kya?’- Watch

In her latest video, Urfi Javed sizzled in a snake-shaped backless bra with a green coloured skirt.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed Sizzles In Snake-Shaped Backless Bra With Green Skirt, Asks, ‘Naagin Ke Audition Chal Rahe Hai Kya?’- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in her latest post on Instagram, Urfi donned a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt.  

Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards. Adding a witty caption to the post, Urfi wrote, “Naagin audition chal rahe hai kya ? Dressed for Radio nasha awards!” 

Urfi Javed literally took the oomph factor a notch higher with this outfit and fans shared their love in the comments section. “Nagin with Amrish puri hair style,” a user wrote. “People might find these dresses absurd, being from a fashion college I understand it takes a lot of effort to create these. Appreciate these,” another user wrote. 

Watch Urfi's video in Snake-shaped outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch. Recently, she also featured on The Dirty Magazine for a photoshoot and got candid about her journey of being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?,” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read. 

Take a Look at DIY Star's Weird But Sizzling Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’. 

Live Tv

Urfi JavedUrfi Javed snake outfitUrfi Javed new videoUrfi Javed with Arjun KapoorUrfi Jved DIY outfitsUrfi Javed pics

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory