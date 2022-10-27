Urfi Javed slams 'Anupamaa' star Sudhanshu Pandey, says 'watch your own show, you might…’

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one such personality who consistently manages to stay in the spotlight for her distinctive attire and clothing sense. The actress, who has received a lot of criticism for her fashion choices on social media, most recently received it from 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who reacted to a video of a topless Uorfi eating laddoo while wishing followers a happy Diwali on Instagram Stories.

It did not sit well with the social media star who took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something.”

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey had recently shared a Instagram story where he wrote about Urfi and the note read,“I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day.”

Here is the video of Urfi Javed, to which the actor reacted:

On the work front, Urfi Jaaved was recently seen in the music video of the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was released on the 11th of October and ever since has been viewed by more than eight million people.