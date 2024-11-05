Urfi Javed Slams Sana Khan For Shaming Women On Wearing Revealing Clothes, Says ‘Other Women Can Shame You Too’

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed who gained fame with her bold choice of clothes has openly slammed Sana Khan over her recent comment where she shamed the women for wearing bold clothes. Urfi took to her Instagram and slammed Sana,” Bringing other women down, considering yourself superior because of your new 'clothing choices'. Your choices don't make you superior from the ones who make different choices. Other women can shame you too for your choices but we ain't doing that. Lady if you can wear whatever you want and don't want to be judged, other women can demand that too”.

Sana in her podcast with Rubina Dilaik had charged out to all the husbands for allowing their women to wear skimpy clothes, “Every man wants his wife to dress modestly. But when I see men who allow their wives to wear skimpy clothes, I wonder want is wrong with them. Do they like it when a random man also calls their wife hot just because of what she wore”.

She had further said, “And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I am going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people were seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth.”

Sana in the same podcast added, “ I started questioning myself—why am I not happy? I did not even realise when my journey went from full sleeves to backless. Mujhe samajh nahi araha tha, ke main ek gharelu ladki, salwar kameez pehenke, tel lagakar college jane wali, when did I reach this shortcut and backless stage, I couldn’t understand."

Sana faced massive backlash for her point of view and Urfi Javed is the latest one to join the bandwagon.