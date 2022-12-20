Urfi Javed struts in leopard print bodysuit with cape, recreates Kylie Jenner's hot avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed (also named Uorfi) is known for her bizarre fashion choices. She is a newsmaker - all thanks to her creative genius which works wonders in surprising netizens with her over-the-top sartorial picks. This time, the Bigg Boss OTT star decided to recreate one of the famous looks of Hollywood reality queen Kylie Jenner. She wore a leopard print bodysuit with a cape design with high-block heels.

Urfi put up her video in a leopard print bodysuit on Instagram stories which was later shared by many pages on social media. She wore matching knee-high boots, just like Kylie did. Unlike the Hollywood babe who had her hair open, Urfi donned a high ponytail. You can check out her latest video here:

Recently, Urfi was on a Dubai trip and reportedly got diagnosed with laryngitis. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a clip from the hospital bed. In the video, Urfi's doctor can also be seen telling her not to talk. Urfi shared a picture of hers from a cafe and wrote, 'Aadhi trip bimaari me chali gyi!'.

Recently, she surprised her fans by turning up at the beach wearing full sleeves kurta and palazzo pants with a dupatta. Well, she surely knows how to grab eyeballs. She shared a video of hers from a stunning beach where the rest of the people can be seen chilling and enjoying the waters in a two-piece but our very own star struts in a salwar-kameez.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.