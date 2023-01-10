Urfi Javed takes a dig at BJP politician Chitra Wagh amid nudity row, calls her 'meri saasu'

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of bandages to covering her modesty with cellphones and artificial nails, she has done it all.

Recently, Urfi had an ugly spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh who accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai” and also filed a police complaint against her. Now Urfi shared funny one liners on her Twitter handle through which she took a dig at Chitra Wagh.

In the first tweet, she wrote, “Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu.” In another tweet, she penned, “Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai, Chitra tai great hai.”

See the tweets

Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu January 9, 2023

Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai ,

Chitra tai great hai — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

However, Chitra Wagh has not yet reached to the tweets.

Earlier also, Chitra Wagh had shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of promoting nudity. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she has written, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi had replied savagely to Chitra Wagh through her Instagram stories and said that people are making her `suicidal`. She wrote in her Instagram story, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHODS arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking bribe, to save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun. Then we will be best of friends."



In another story, she asserted that people are making her suicidal and talked about how "dangerous uploading stuff against politician" is.



"I know it`s quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or speak my mind and get killed by them :) But again, I didn`t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason," she wrote.

On the work front, Urfi has been part of several TV shows such as `Meri Durga`, `Bepannaah`, `Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai` and she was also seen on reality shows like `Bigg Boss OTT` and is currently on `Splitsvilla X4`.