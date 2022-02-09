हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed trips in high heels, holds herself up and pouts for camera; gets TROLLED - Watch

Urfi Javed opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal sometime back.

Urfi Javed trips in high heels, holds herself up and pouts for camera; gets TROLLED - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Every time Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed makes an appearance, netizens have a field day. Either her bold and quirky outfits grab eyeballs or her statements make headlines. This time her high heels did. 

Well, Urfi Javed tripped wearing high heels and lost her balance. However, she was quick to get hold of herself and turned around to pout and pose for the shutterbugs. But as we all know, her outfits are always bold and out-of-box, this time also she got massively trolled by the haters. 

One user wrote: I am running short of my Black Bin Bag? Koi Isse uthake mere ghar pe le aao pls 

Another one commented: Bhai log kisi k pass extra kapde ho to dedo isko, har video me kapde kam hote h

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal. 

 

