Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed wears a pretty salwar kameez, fans stunned, ask ‘Sheela se Susheela bann gayi’

'New year resolution hoga... shayad,' comments a fan as Urfi Javed wears salwar-kameez.

Urfi Javed wears a pretty salwar kameez, fans stunned, ask ‘Sheela se Susheela bann gayi’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT alum actress Urfi Javed, who is famous for her risque sartorial choices, has stunned her followers as she dons a simple salwar-kameez with dupatta.  Fans feel it is the 'new avatar of Urfi for the New Year's'. The actress happily poses in Indian attire in a video.

Check it out:

Taking to the comment section of the video, many people expressed their amazement with Urfi’s latest look. “Mummy ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi,” commented one. Another one wrote, “Haaye sheela se Susheela bn gyi didi”. A third follower said, “New year resolution hoga... shayad”. Expressing disbelief another wrote, “Urfi nhi ho sakti ya ye ik sapna hai ,ya phir urfi ne new year ki khushi me kuch ulta sidha kha liya”.

 

Earlier, the 24 years old opened up about dealing with suicidal thoughts. “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you,” read her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed first came into the limelight in 2016 when she appeared in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. The actress has since then been seen on shows like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ among others. She has also appeared on ALTBalaji’s OTT show ‘Puncch Beat’ Season 2.

Tags:
Urfi JavedUrfi Javed picsUrfi Javed videoUrfi Javed clothes
