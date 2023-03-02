topStoriesenglish2579103
Urfi Javed Wears Transparent Dining Table Plastic Sheet As Skirt Over Risque Black Monokini, Trolls Call Her 'Pagal' - Watch

Uorfi Javed Wears Transparent Sheet As Skirt: The controversial celebrity was papped in the city recently and once again shocked her fans with a bizarre look.

Mar 02, 2023

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is a famous name now. Love her or hate her, but you seriously can't ignore her. The Bigg Boss OTT star started off as a television actress followed by DIY expert on social media, something which she still is doing. She continues to surprise and more often shock netizens with her bold and brazen fashion choices. Recently, she was papped wearing a dining tablecloth as a skirt. 

Yes! You read that right. Urfi posed for the shutterbugs and when asked what is she wearing, she revealed that it is the transparent dining table sheet which she has wrapped around herself as a skirt over a black risque criss-cross monokini.  

Recently, Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from none other than fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned. 

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has time and again shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is was recently seen in dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. 

 

