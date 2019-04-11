'Uri' director mourns Navtej Hundal's demise

Mumbai: "Uri - The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar still cant believe that Navtej Hundal, the actor who played the Home Minister in the blockbuster war film, passed away suddenly on April 8 after a brief illness.

Dhar said: "The first time I met Navtej sir was during the look test for 'Uri'. The moment our make-up designer Vikram Gaikwad sir conceived and set his look and he wore the costume, I knew he was perfect for the role of the Home Minister."

Navtej's role was based on Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Appreciating the actor's work, the director said: "His accent and voice tonality was just perfect. Every day before the shoot, he would bless me on the set. He always had very encouraging words for everyone! It's truly very sad. All this just shows how unpredictable life is. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Navtej is survived by his wife and two daughters.