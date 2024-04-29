Advertisement
Guess Who: Married At 16, Mother At 17, Played A Vamp, And Is Now An Inspiration For All Single Parents

The actress got married when she was just 16 as she wanted her fairytale to start early. She has been working since the age of 6 and tied the knot at 16.

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Whenever one thinks about 90s TV serials vamps, Kamolika sure comes to mind. Urvashi Dholakia played the role and was one of the most popular stars of her time. The actress had a tough life personally but that never showed up professionally.

Urvashi got married when she was just 16 as she wanted her fairytale to start early. She has been working since the age of 6 and tied the knot at 16. She was born to a Gujarati father and a Punjabi mother on July 9, 1978. The actress welcomed her twin sons at the age of 17 but unfortunately, had to raise them on her own. She raised both her boys as a single parent and how, she was and is truly an inspiration for all single parents as she worked really hard just to raise her kids. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

She made her acting debut at the age of 6 as a child artist in a commercial for lux soap with the actress Revathi. As an adult, her first television show was Dekh Bhai Dekh in which she played the role of Shilpa. In the 2000s, Urvashi was recognised as one of the top television actresses in India. She gained fame with shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kahiin To Hoga, all under Ekta Kapoor. Her most popular role was of Komolika, which made her nearly immortal as a vamp in the Indian television industry. Infact, the show was also one of the longest-running Indian television serials of all time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

Urvashi entered the Bigg Boss house in season 6 and came out as a winner. She was also seen playing another negative role in Naagin 6 that fans loved. 

Recently, she participated in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11' and was one of the most loved contestants on the show. 

