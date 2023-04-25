topStoriesenglish2599076
Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni's Sizzling Chemistry In Wild Saala Song From Agent Is Too Hot To Handle - Watch

New Deli: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela's new track titled 'Wild Saala' with South star Akhil Akkineni from the movie Agent is out. And needless to say, it's high on the buzz word - all thanks to their roaring chemistry and hot dance moves. The actress took to her social media and updated all her fans about her new music video.

Urvashi looks stellar in her fierce and firey dance moves and can be seen wearing a silver embellished tube top along with a mini skirt and boots. For Wild Saala, the actress can be seen grooving to the impressive hook steps along with Akhil.

Talking about the song and the lyrics, Urvashi said, "People who are extremely close to me know I have never uttered swear words my entire life. However ya as you said you can call me a hardcore professional for my director Surender Reddy I uttered Saala 40 lac times. I hope the audience loves Wild Saala & Agent the film because it’s made with a lot of heart and hard work."

On the work front, Urvashi is busy working on her Hollywood debut opposite Michele Morrone from 365 Days. She was last seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem.

The actress will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also be seen in 'Inspector Avinash' with Randeep Hooda. In the suspense film 'Black Rose,' Urvashi will also be seen playing the lead role. She will also appear in the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. 

 

