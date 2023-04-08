Urvashi Rautela And Rohit Khandelwal Step Up To Help A Girl After Candle Bursts Into Flames At Fashion Event

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela was recently in Jaipur for the launch of a fashion and glamour academy along with Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal. While stars were busy clicking selfies with the fans and gathered together at the cake-cutting ceremony, a mishap was averted just in time. A girl present at the event was helping to light a fire candle, which unexpectedly burst out, and her face caught fire while lighting a candle on it. The girl's hair also got burned and just then Rohit Khandelwal stepped up to douse it from his hand, helping the girl. Urvashi was present at the event and reportedly checked on the girl's medical treatment later.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the actress ensured the girl was sent to the doctor, advising her to get treatment and checking with her on call to get an update on her condition. Urvashi also shared a video on her social media and Thanked Rohit as well check out the story now:

On the other hand, talking about Urvashi's professional front, she is going to make her Hollywood debut soon. Urvashi will be seen opposite 365 Days star, Michele Morrone. Apart from this, the actress will work with actor Randeep Hooda in the film 'Inspector Avinash'. Urvashi will play the lead role in the thriller film 'Black Rose'. She will also be seen working in the Hindi remake of the South film Thiruttu Payale 2.

A few days back she caught everyone's attention recently when she was spotted with her international star Jason Derulo in town. The Jalebi Baby fame singer and Urvashi stepped in together for a dinner, along with some close friends.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi and Jason are soon going to be seen together in an international music video 'Jaanu' that is going to be released soon. A few clips from the shoots have already gone viral over the internet.