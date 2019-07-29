close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela dating cricketer Hardik Pandya? Here's what the actress has to say

Apart from Hardik, Urvashi has often been linked to actor Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Pandey.

Urvashi Rautela dating cricketer Hardik Pandya? Here&#039;s what the actress has to say

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has requested media outlets not to publish gossip linking her with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

"I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me," Urvashi wrote on Instagram stories. 

Urvashi's reaction came in the wake of a video that claimed she had apologised to ex-boyfriend Hardik. She posted a screenshot of the video, which had been uploaded to a YouTube channel.

Apart from Hardik, Urvashi has often been linked to actor Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Pandey.

 

Tags:
Urvashi RautelaHardik Pandyacricketerurvashi rautela boyfriend
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap my worst enemy: Vikramaditya Motwane

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Tiger count reaches 2,967; PM Modi releases Tiger census report