Urvashi Rautela gives total desi vibes in a floral motif designer Indian suit worth Rs 50,000 - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she returned after shooting in Chandigarh for her next. She was seen wearing a mirror-geometry printed suit from Gazal Gupta couture priced at a whopping amount of Rs 50,000 paired the look with Prada glares. There is no doubt she can pull the western and traditional both outfits effortlessly and make the audience go crazy over her airport looks. Urvashi looks sensational and radiant in her glamorous outfit as she strikes a candid pose, giving desi vibes.

On the work front, Urvashi has signed a deal with Pushpa 2 producer to co-star with Chiranjivi, a South Indian icon in the action comedy "Waltair Veeerayya,". Alongside actor Ram Pothineni, she will be seen in film. Urvashi will play Randeep Hooda's co-star in "Inspector Avinash." She's also making a big Hollywood debut, with Michele Morrone, who stars in 365 Days.

Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Bialowas, and Netflix will produce the movie. In addition to the Hindi adaptation of the hit movie "Thiruttu Payale 2," the actress will also star in William Shakespeare's bilingual thriller "Black Rose," which is based on The Merchant of Venice.

In her upcoming global music single, Urvashi will also collaborate with Jason Derulo.