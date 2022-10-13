Urvashi Rautela hits back at troll army for linking her Australia trip to Rishabh Pant, compares herself with Iran's Mahsa Amini

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela, who is an avid social media user, recently shared a story of going to Australia and ever since has been the target of nasty bullying, linking it with cricketer Rishabh Pant. Many trolled her for allegedly chasing RP to Australia before the World Cup. However, she set the record straight on social media, sharing that she wasn't even in the same city.

Urvashi Rautela posted a series of stories on her Instagram, where she wrote, "This is for the Indian Media to see how big Australia is ...It's understood that Iran's Morality police accused Mahsa Amini of violating law. Before arresting her and taking her to a detention centre to be "EDUCATED." While in custody. Amini collapsed and was taken to hospital. Where she later died. There are reporters that witnesses saw Amini being beaten in the head with a baton. Tehran police attributed her death to "Sudden Heart Faliure." However, her father told an Iranian news outlet that Amini was "Fit And Had No Health Problem" The Authorities must stop targeting, Harassing, and Detaining Women. First Iran and now in India, its happening with me, they are Bullying me just Because I never say wrong against anyone #STOPBULLYINGWOMEN

For Indian Media to understand the real meaning of stalker: First in Iran #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA ... Its happening with me they're bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or support me. A strong women is one who feels deeply & loves Fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both Soft & Powerful, is both practical & sprirtual. She's a gift to the world. #BringBackOurGirls #Yesallwomen"

A meme fest unleashed as she posted her recent saree look with a sindoor ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival.

For the unversed, after a video clipping of the actress's old interview where she mentioned a certain RP once waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her, Pant put up his Insta story reading: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Hitting back at him, Urvashi wrote: "Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl."

Pant later deleted the post later.

Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated for a brief period of time but neither made it public. The duo has been indirectly taking digs at each other and making headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.