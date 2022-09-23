Urvashi Rautela kisses Deepika Padukone on the cheek onboard a flight, check out viral photos!

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently had a chance meeting with gorgeous Deepika Padukone on a flight from Dubai to Mumbai. The two stunning ladies greeted each other with hugs and kisses, well literally! A video of Urvashi planting a kiss on Deepika's cheeks is going viral on social media platforms.

In the photo, Deepika is seen sitting on the seat with a pillow in her hand and Urvashi is seen holding her face as she plants a kiss on her cheeks. Deepika’s reaction to the kiss was very warm as she closed her eyes and had a wide smile on her face.

Urvashi Rautela often shows her love and appreciation for Deepika Padukone through her Instagram stories and posts. Recently when reports surfaced online about Deepika being rushed to the hospital after her heart rate had increased, Urvashi wished her a speedy recovery. She posted a video of her and Deepika hugging at an event and wrote, "Please take care of your health… you’re precious DP.

On the work front, Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. Urvashi will be soon seen in 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.