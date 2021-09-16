Urvashi Rautela nails hip mobility with trunk twist in THIS gym video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela is currently busy with her back-to-back shoots for innumerable projects, yet the stunner never really misses out on her workout routines.

The model-turned-actress recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a workout video where she is seen doing Hip Mobility with trunk twist. Urvashi is currently training herself for her upcoming Bollywood action film requires her to be in shape and flexible.

Urvashi Rautela was seen wearing a black full-sleeved crop top with matching high tights and chunky trainers shoes.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana.