Urvashi Rautela was paid this whopping salary to judge Miss Universe Pageant 2021?

NEW DELHI: Urvashi Rautela has already made way for herself in the Bollywood fraternity with her alluring and sizzling looks. The actress always grabs the limelight every time she makes a bold appearance.

Urvashi had recently attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury.

In fact, she has become the youngest judge in the history of Miss Universe. Now, the actress-model is once again hogging the limelight for the massive amount she got to judge the pageant.

Interestingly, Urvashi is the only Indian and the youngest judge who was offered a massive amount worth 1.2 million dollars. When converted, this amount comes up to Rs 8 crore.

When Urvashi went to Israel for the pageant, she took everyone by surprise after she made former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak Hindi.

Urvashi posted a video with Benjamin on Instagram. In the video, Benjamin can be heard saying, "I will teach you a Hebrew word and you can teach me a Hindi word. When we want to say everything is okay, we say Sababa. It is not exactly Hebrew but we say Sababa."

Urvashi then repeats the word 'Sababa'. Benjamin then asks Urvashi, "How do you say everything is good in India? In Hindi?" Urvashi replies, "Sab shaandaar, sab badhiya." Benjamin then repeats the sentence.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.

Urvashi recently got a blockbuster response for her song 'Doob Gaye' opposite Guru Randhawa and 'Versace Baby' opposite Mohamed Ramadan. She is also set to make a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film 'The Legend' opposite Saravana.

The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

