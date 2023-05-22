Urvashi Rautela Poses With May December Actor Julianne Moore At Cannes, Stuns In Black Corset Dress

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actor made a stunning appearance in a pink tulle gown designed by Sima Couture, but its her bizarre crocodile necklace that caught everyone's attention. Soon after the Many were left baffled while others were even inspired to create hilarious memes out of it.

Urvashi has been turning heads at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Known for her impeccable fashion choices and exquisite style leaving fans in awe of her beauty and grace. The actress is updating all her fans with her day to day activities happening at the Cannes Film Festival by sharing the glimpse on her social media and now the actress yet once again shared new pictures on her social media where she is seen stricking a pose with Hollywood actor Julianne Moore.

In the latest post, Urvashi Rautela can be seen in a black corset top teamed with matching black bottoms. The embellished top carried ruffled details, giving the actress a chic look. She accessorised her look with a yellow bag and statement earrings. She posed for the cameras with the May December actress Julianne Moore. She captioned the post, "What an unforgettable night in Cannes with @campariofficial @juliannemoore & all marvellous people".

Urvashi also added details of her ensemble – while her jewellery was by Chanel, she picked a bag by Maison Valentino Bag which costs a whopping amount of 30 Lakh Rupees. Fans of the star have flooded the comments section with compliments. She also added the geotag for Cannes, France - French Riviera.

Urvashi Rautela officially joins the rank with Academy award & golden globe winner Julianne Moore while promoting the brand Julianne was impressed by the actress and said that, "Urvashi is one the most beautiful & successful actress in the world. She’s more stunned in person"

With her unique charm and magnetic presence, Urvashi has truly cemented her place as the ultimate queen of Cannes.Apart from that the actress will soon be doing the photocall launch of Parveen Babi's Biopic in which Urvashi is going to be seen portaying Parveen Babi's role.