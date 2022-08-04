NewsLifestylePeople
Urvashi Rautela’s ravishing airport look is hard to ignore - See pics

Urvashi Rautela was captured at the Mumbai Airport in an ocean blue velvet ensemble. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look. 

  • Urvashi Rautela spotted at Mumbai Airport
  • The actress is known for her amazing fashion sense
  • She has bagged a whopping 20 crores for 'The Legend'

New Delhi : Actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her sartorial choices. The fashionable star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she once again captured the hearts of her admirers with her stylish attire. 

Urvashi was seen donning a body-hugging ocean blue velvet ensemble that had silver shimmery strips attached to it. To do justice to her look, Urvashi opted for a minimal makeup look with a perfect pink nude lipstick and some lip gloss, which added to the shine.  

Urvashi Rautela

The actress was seen flaunting her long beachy waves as she kept her traces open. Urvashi rounded off her outfit with a black pair of glasses and ballet pink high heels, where her ensemble flaunted her long toned legs, in which the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous.  

Urvashi Rautela

Her fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting with hearts and fire emoticons, to which one wrote "chalti firti bomb hai" and there is absolutely no doubt that she looks fantastic and blows our minds away. She very happily and gracefully greeted her fans and the shutterbugs.  

Recently, Urvashi was offered a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore for her role in the top-notch movie 'The Legend' opposite Saravanan, where the actress was praised and applauded for her work.

