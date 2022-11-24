Urvashi Rautela steals spotlight with killer dance moves in Bhojpuri song 'Raja Ji', video gets 1.5 million views

NEW DELHI: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela is an internet sensation and never fails to impress her fans with her charming personality. The actress enjoys massive popularity on social media and often takes to the limelight with her bold and stylish avatar. She is also a true fashionista and sets new wardrobe inspirations every now and then.

Urvashi, who made her acting debut with 'Singh Saab the Great' in 2013, has so far appeared in several Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films. The actress recently made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with the song 'Raja Ji'. The song was released almost three weeks back and has so far received over 1.2 million views. It is to be noted that the original track was released two years back and this is the dubbed version in Bhojpuri. Her fans are in complete awe of her and are loving her avatar in this Bhojpuri track.

Check out the viral song 'Raja Ji' featuring Urvashi Rautela below:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has recently signed a film with 'Pushpa 2' makers, alongside south superstar Chiranjivi in an action entertainer 'Waltair Veeerayya'. She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Ram Pothineni.

Urvashi will also be seen in 'Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with '365 Days' star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.