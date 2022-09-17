Urvashi Rautela's mini embellished ruffle outfit costs in LAKHS, deets inside

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela is one of Bollywood’s youngest stars, has always amazed the audience with her stellar performance and looks, and has made India proud in every way possible. She is one of those beauties who always grabs the limelight with her scintillating looks.

Whether it's a red carpet outfit, an airport look, or a ramp walk. This diva has a history of drawing attention. As she just tweeted a photo of herself wearing a short embellished ruffle dress, the actress once again stole the show and caught everyone's attention.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Urvashi Rautela goes above and beyond to dazzle us with her glitzy performances. We like the actress for continuing to lift the bar with her fashionable attire. With her most recent number, Urvashi is stirring things up once more, and the group deserves praise.

The actress posted a wonderful image of herself on Instagram wearing a stunning mini beige dress. The dress has ruffles and is embellished with diamonds . With nude lips, flushed cheekbones, and dramatic eyes, the actress opted for a glam look. With a spectacular bracelet as an accessory, Urvashi kept her locks loose. This dress is no cheap thing either, it costs a whopping 5 lakh rupees.

Here is the picture of the actress in the dress:

On the work front the actress who was last seen in the big budget Tamil movie 'The Legend' will be next seen in the Netflix series 'Inspector Avinash' where she will act alongside actor Randeep Hooda.