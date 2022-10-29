Urvashi Rautela's RP is NOT Rishabh Pant? BIG revelation surprises fans - Pic Proof

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant's alleged link-up rumour has been making headlines more so than ever, especially after their indirect social media war of words. Now, looks like the actress has finally revealed who her RP is. On Thursday, the former Miss Universe took to social media to share a photo with south actor Ram Pothineni and revealed that he is her RP.

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and tagged the star along with a caption reading: #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni. Netizens reacted to her post and had a field day commenting on her picture with RP. One of the fans said, “Achha toh ye hai rp.” Another one wrote: "acha to ye RP tha hum faaltu me rishav pant samjh rhe the."

The buzz is strong that Urvashi might be seen in a film with Ram Pothineni, who is a Tamil star. He made his big screen debut with Devadasu, followed by mass entertainers Hyper and Ready. Ram was last seen in Lingusamy’s The Warrior.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

He later deleted the post. Both Urvashi and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating back in time but have never really spoken about it in public.