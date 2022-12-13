Vaani Kapoor's NEW mesmerising photoshoot in lavender bralette and risqué skirt is inspired by OG Kim Kardashian - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is known for her svelte figure and glamourous fashion choices. The War actress recently took to Instagram and dropped some sizzling hot pictures from her latest photoshoot. And we must say, she is looking kickass in OG Kim Kardashian-inspired lavender bralette and risqué skirt with a thigh-high slit.

On Vaani Kapoor's sensational photoshoot, many celeb friends including ace stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, Manish Malhotra and Raashii Khanna among others dropped their comments appreciating her hot look.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film was high on the buzzword but failed to meet audiences' expectations at the Box Office. She has Khel Khel Mein in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

Prior to Shamshera, Vaani won hearts with her role as a trans-woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Abhishek Kapoor's directorial emerged out as a blockbuster hit and the actress was lauded for her powerful portrayal.

Vaani made her big screen debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra.

