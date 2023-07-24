Vacay Vibes: Kareena Kapoor Poses With Sons Taimur And Jeh In Style

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe with her family has not missed any chance to capture the precious moments from the trip. On Sunday, she shared a picture with her sons- Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan on social media.

Kareena took to Instagram story on Sunday and shared a picture with her boys. In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing with Taimur and Jeh in the mesmerizing background. She captioned the post, “Somewhere under a rainbow.”





Recently, the pictures of Saif, Kareena with their sons while enjoying fishing on a sunny day went viral. In the viral pictures, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh were seen trying their hands at fishing.

The image also showed cutely watching her boys at the background.

In another photo, Saif can be seen fixing bait to a fishing pole. Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty.

'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.