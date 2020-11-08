हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan celebrates Joe Biden's victory in US elections, posts pics on Instagram

Varun Dhawan shared pictures of himself dressed in a US flag print suit paired with a white shirt and red sunglasses.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be over the moon after the victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the US presidential elections, going by his post on social media.

Varun posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Sunday morning, wherein he is seen dressed in a US flag print suit paired with a white shirt and red sunglasses.

The actor congratulated President-elect Biden using his character name 'Kunwar' from upcoming movie "Coolie No. 1".

"KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation (congratulations to our new friend. A #presidentno1 #kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon," Varun wrote in the caption.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan. "Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995.

In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

