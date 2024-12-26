Varun Dhawan Opens Up If Wife Natasha Is Insecure About Actresses; 'She Knows I Will..'

Varun Dhawan, known for his charm and stellar performances, recently opened up about his wife Natasha Dalal’s perspective on being married to a Bollywood star. In an interview with Shubankar Mishra on YouTube, Varun candidly addressed whether Natasha ever feels insecure about his on-screen chemistry with other actresses.

Varun revealed that Natasha is completely secure in their relationship and doesn’t pay much attention to such things. He shared, “She doesn’t care. She knows how I am, she knows me inside out. Usko pata hai ghar hi aane vala hai laut ke (She knows I’ll always come back home). I talk to people nicely and have fun with them, but it doesn’t go beyond that.”

He added that their open communication is the key to maintaining trust, saying. “I discuss everything with her. I even tell her, ‘This girl is so pretty, don’t you think?’ This level of dialogue is important between a husband and wife.”



Talking about his equation with Natasha, Varun said, “I don’t know the exact formula for a happy marriage, but I love my wife more than I love myself, and that’s why I married her. I think she’s a better human being than me. I learn a lot from her.”

Varun Dhawan’s latest release, Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s Theri, received a mixed response from the audience. The actor is now gearing up for his next film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this romantic drama stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Fans have been praising Varun not only for his performances but also for his humility and the respect he holds for his wife, Natasha. Their strong bond continues to be relationship goals for many.