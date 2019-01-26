हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan performs at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day, shares pic

Actor Varun Dhawan surprised his fans on Saturday as he performed live at the Attari-Wagah border the occasion of country's 70 Republic Day.

Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan surprised his fans on Saturday as he performed live at the Attari-Wagah border the occasion of country's 70 Republic Day.

Honoured to be a part of the celebration, Varun took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself from the event, writing, "An incredible honour to perform live at the Attari border today with @v.unbeatable_official_india for #3 @remodsouza thank u Jai hind #happy republic day."

Varun was also accompanied by choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza at the event. 

Earlier, the 'Judwaa 2' actor had alerted his fans on social media about his performance as he tweeted saying, "See u at the Wagah border at 3 pm. #3. Surprise love performance". 

On the work front, Varun recently wrapped up Abhishek Varman's Kalank, in which he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt. In a tweet, he called it his "biggest film till date" and said that he was "crazy excited" to be a part of it.

Touted to be a drama set against the Partition and independence struggle in the 1940s, Kalank also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on April 19.

Varun has just begun shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. As per reports, the film is the third installment of 'ABCD' franchise and will be directed by Remo D'Souza.

