Varun Dhawan's first pic with his boys squad ahead of wedding with ladylove Natasha Dalal hits internet - See inside

New Delhi: The highly anticipated wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal is all set to take place on January 24, 2021. Keeping everything hush-hush, the starry wedding prep is in full swing.

While avoiding media glare and keeping the details under wraps, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal along with their family and friends have already headed to Alibaug. And the first picture of the groom-to-be is already out!

A picture of Varun Dhawan posing with his boys' squad all dressed up has hit the internet and we can't keep calm. Several fan clubs have posted the picture on social media.

With guests lining-up at Alibaug venue and marriage prep in full swing, all eyes are set on the big fat Bollywood wedding. The actor himself has not made any announcement of his marriage with Natasha Dalal as yet.

On the work front, he was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan.