हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's first pic with his boys squad ahead of wedding with ladylove Natasha Dalal hits internet - See inside

With guests lining-up at the starry Alibaug venue and marriage preparation in full swing, all eyes are set on the big fat Bollywood wedding. Varun Dhawan himself has not made any announcement of his marriage with Natasha Dalal as yet.

Varun Dhawan&#039;s first pic with his boys squad ahead of wedding with ladylove Natasha Dalal hits internet - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The highly anticipated wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal is all set to take place on January 24, 2021. Keeping everything hush-hush, the starry wedding prep is in full swing. 

While avoiding media glare and keeping the details under wraps, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal along with their family and friends have already headed to Alibaug. And the first picture of the groom-to-be is already out!

A picture of Varun Dhawan posing with his boys' squad all dressed up has hit the internet and we can't keep calm. Several fan clubs have posted the picture on social media. 

With guests lining-up at Alibaug venue and marriage prep in full swing, all eyes are set on the big fat Bollywood wedding. The actor himself has not made any announcement of his marriage with Natasha Dalal as yet.

On the work front, he was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan weddingnatasha dalal weddingvarun dhawan wedding pics
Next
Story

Yo Yo Honey Singh and rapper Badshah party together at this actor's birthday bash - Video alert!
  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M49S

PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary