Mumbai: Taking to Instagram, Varun teased fans with a glimpse of the song 'Khoobsurat' featuring himself and Shraddha.

The video features the chemistry of Varun and Shraddha.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August."

Interestingly, the full song will be out on August 9.

Shraddha also made a cameo in the song 'Thumkeshwari' from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya', which was released in 2022.

Recently, the makers of horror comedy unveiled a new song, titled 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Lyrics of 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar.

Taking to Instagram, film's production Maddock Films on Tuesday treated fans to a new song.

The song shows the chemistry between Shraddha and RajKummar's characters.

Vicky expresses his feelings for Shraddha in the song.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge... hum #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Speaking of 'Stree 2', the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

As per the latest buzz, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are getting to share screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John,' directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.