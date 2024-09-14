Varun Shares BTS Breakfast Moments With Janhvi, Sanya And Maniesh Paul From 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared a glimpse of his 'breakfast club', along with the co-stars of his upcoming entertainer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The handsome hunk took to Instagram, where he has 46.7 million followers, and uploaded happy pictures with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul.

In the first snap, Varun is captured lounging at the dining table, showing off his bare upper body and sporting a pair of sunglasses. Beside him, Janhvi, who previously starred with Varun in 'Bawaal' is dressed in a white t-shirt, smiling candidly at him.

She appears to be enjoying a hearty meal, eating chicken gravy and paratha with her hands, while a variety of other curries are also spread out on the table. The moment highlights their easy camaraderie and shared enjoyment.

In the other picture, Varun is seen seated with Sanya and Maniesh. While Varun enjoys a bowl of soup, Sanya and Maniesh appear to be sipping on their coffee. The table also features glasses of juice.

Sanya, in particular, draws attention with a stunning henna design adorning her hands.

The post is captioned as: "Breakfast club #SSKTS".

Janhvi commented on the post and wrote: "This was lunch".

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is reportedly the sequel to 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. As per media reports, Janhvi has replaced Alia Bhatt from the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise.

Produced by Dharma Productions, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is slated to be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

On the work front, Varun also has action thriller 'Baby John', which is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The 37-year-old also has 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in the kitty.