close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
veeru devgan

Veeru Devgan's funeral: Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and others pay last respects - Pics

He turned director with 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' which released in 1999. 

Veeru Devgan&#039;s funeral: Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and others pay last respects - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood action director and superstar Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday morning (May 27, 2019). The veteran action master had worked in as many as over 80 movies in his glorious career. The entire Hindi movie industry mourned the untimely demise of the legendary action master and superstar Ajay Devgn's father. The cause of his death is still not confirmed but reports suggest that he was not keeping well for past few days. 

Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at Ajay's residence to pay their last respects. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Sajid Khan amongst several others were seen at Ajay's house. See photos:

Bollywood stars such as Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Salim Khan, Raza Murad, Tusshar Kapoor and others were seen at Veeru Devgan's funeral which took place at Vile Parle Crematorium at 6 pm on May 27, 2019. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek Bachchan visited Ajay's residence before the mortal remains were taken for the final journey. The Bachchan couple consoled Veeru Devgan's daughter-in-law and actress Kajol ahead of the funeral. 

The veteran stunt director had worked in movies such as Lal Baadshah, Ishq, Mahaanta, Itihaas, Sanam, PremGranth, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Prem, Dilwale Divya Shakti, Alag Alag, Mar Mitenge, Ram Teri Ganga Meli, Sitamgar, Waqt Ki Aawaaz, Aaj Ka Arjun and Hindustan Ki Kasam to name a few.

He first wanted to be an actor but eventually flourished as an action director in the Hindi movie industry. He turned director with 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' which released in 1999. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
veeru devganVeeru Devgan deathVeeru Devgan funeralAjay DevgnKajol
Next
Story

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' gets a Twitter emoji

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day