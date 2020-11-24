हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vishwa Mohan Badola

Veteran actor and TV star Varun Badola's father Vishwa Mohan Badola dies

The news of VM Badola's death was confirmed by Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev. 

Veteran actor and TV star Varun Badola's father Vishwa Mohan Badola dies
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Kalindi Badola

New Delhi: Veteran actor and theatre personality Vishwa Mohan Badola died of age-related illness on November 23, 2020. The renowned artiste has worked in multiple films, television serials and most importantly in theatre. Famous TV actors Varun Badola, Alka Kaushal and RJ Kalindi are his children. 

The news of VM Badola's death was confirmed by Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev. The family is in a state of shock with his demise and is mourning the loss. 

Vishwa Mohan Badola worked in the showbiz world for decades. His outstanding contribution to the fields of acting and theatre remain immense.

He was seen in movies such as Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Munna Bhai MBBS amongst others. 

In 2018, he was seen in Tabu starrer 'Missing'. Besides, he was noted for his act in Jolly LLB 2 and Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid. 

The void created by his death can never be filled.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Vishwa Mohan Badola VM Badola Varun Badola Varun Badola's father Vishwa Mohan Badola dies
