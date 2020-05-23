Veteran actress Mumtaz slams death hoax with a fresh video, says ' I am not dead, I am alive' - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress Mumtaz's death hoax hit the internet recently and a few old pictures circulated online added to the rumour. However, the legendary actress's daughter Tanya Madhvani shared a fresh video of her mother, slamming the death rumour and looking as beautiful as ever.

Mumtaz in her video can be seen saying 'I am not dead, I am alive'. Her daughter posted the video urging fans not to believe in these rumours. She wrote: Message from my mother to her fans ! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great ! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old ! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73 !

The 73-year-old Mumtaz appeared as a child artist in 1958 release Sone Ki Chidiya. She then starred in movies like 'Stree' and 'Vallah Kya Baat Hai', Sehra, Rustom Sohrab, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gehra Daag, Faulad, Mere Sanam, Daku Mangal Singh, Ram Aur Shyam, Patthar Ke Sanam, Hamraaz, CID 909, Do Raaste, Bandhan, Apna Khoon Apna Dushman, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Pardesi, Khilona

Humjoli, Maa Aur Mamta, Roti, Khilona, Aandhiyan and many others.

She got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The couple has two daughters Natasha, who is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan and Tanya Madhvani.