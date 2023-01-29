topStoriesenglish2566888
NewsLifestylePeople
MANDEEP ROY

Veteran Kannada Actor Mandeep Roy Dies After Massive Cardiac Arrest

Sandalwood actor Mandeep Roy is no more. He passed away on January 29 morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Veteran Kannada Actor Mandeep Roy Dies After Massive Cardiac Arrest

Bengaluru: Veteran comedian in the Kannada film industry Mandeep Roy passed away here due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning (Jan 29), family sources said. He was 74. The senior actor, who had acted in over 500 movies, was undergoing treatment following a heart attack at a private hospital where he breathed his last, the family sources said.

According to actor and director Venkat Bharadwaj, Mandeep Roy was a Bengali who had settled in Bengaluru and acted in the Kannada film industry.

"Mandeep Roy | Originally Bengali, Settled and Acted in Kannada Film Industry, Closely Connected to #Kannada #People He is Unforgettable in #Pushpaka Vimana #RIP #MandeepRoy #KFI #Kannada," Bharadwaj tweeted.

The late actor, who comes from a theatre background, had made a mark in movies like 'Minchina Ota', 'Pushpaka Vimana', 'Devara Ata', 'Naagarahavu', 'Aptha Rakshaka', 'Amrithadhare' and 'Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu'.

Live Tv

Mandeep RoyMandeep Roy deadMandeep Roy diesMandeep Roy RIPMandeep Roy filmsactor Mandeep Roy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'