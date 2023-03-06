Veteran Pakistani Actor Qavi Khan Passes Away At 80 Due To Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan has passed away at the age of 80. The actor was undergoing treatment in Canada and passed away due to prolonged illness. Born in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan, he began his career with Radio Pakistan before moving to Lahore. The celebrated actor also worked in over 200 films and TV plays since the mid-1960s. His most notable work includes the police drama serial ‘Andhera Ujala’ and TV drama ‘Lakhon Mian Teen’.

Unlike him, his children did not follow his footsteps in the film industry and instead decided to settle abroad. However, Qavi Khan was bound to his roots and stayed in Pakistan for most of his life. Hearing of the demise of the celebrated actor, several people from the Pakistani film industry expressed their grief. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter and condoled the veteran actor’s death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

Singer Ali Zafar also took to Twitter and condoled his demise. “The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/5k6fUPypN2 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 6, 2023

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi's Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which also starred actors like Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. On the small screen, his last project was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan's Meri Shehzadi. Khan essayed Hocane's grandfather on the television show. However, he then had to leave the project due to his ill health.