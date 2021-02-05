Veteran producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah begins work on two contrasting projects – Sanak, and Human!

New Delhi: After announcing two ambitious and interesting projects recently – a medical thriller titled ‘Human’ (web show) and ‘Sanak’ (movie), director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has already started working on the same, simultaneously. While ‘Human’ is an emotional drama about the underbelly of the human drug testing and the world of medical scam, ‘Sanak’ is an intense, emotional, action film.

The filmmaker is literally working round-the-clock to ensure both the projects are shot and completed on time. “It’s quite a challenging task to handle these two completely contrasting projects. Both the projects I am producing and ‘Human’ I am directing with Mozez Singh,” admits Vipul Shah.

Talking about the shoot schedule, Vipul informs, “During day time, we are shooting Human and, in the night, we are shooting Sanak. My day starts approximately at 5 am and it ends at 1 or 2 am. After directing Human from early morning to evening, I report to the sets of Sanak which starts from evening to next morning. Though it’s challenging, it’s quite interesting and fun.”

After sitting at home for nine months because of COVID-19, the filmmaker is enjoying the high-energy period working on these two projects at the same time. “The two projects were not supposed to be shot together but this is something beyond my control, the timelines dictated it but I am now enjoying the process. As a creative individual, I have a habit of taking up the challenge as fun. That’s the challenge we all have accepted and we are going ahead with it,” Vipul concludes.

‘Human’ features the versatile Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari as lead characters and it went on floors in January this year. The web series will be co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. ‘Sanak’ will see Vidyut along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut). Presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, Sanak is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Verma.