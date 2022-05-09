Vicky Kaushal aces Ganesh Acharya's 'Dehati Disco' Challenge: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Noted choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently announced #DehatiDiscoChallenge on his social media account, challenging all his industry friends to do the hook step of 'Dehati Disco'. Soon after the challenge was announced, Vicky Kaushal couldn't keep himself from grooving onto the title track of Dehati Disco.

Taking to his social media, Vicky dropped a clip where he is seen taking the 'DehatiDisco' Challenge with Acharya. He captioned the post writing, "#DehatiDiscoChallenge with Master Ji himself. Lots of love to you @ganeshacharyaa Sir and my best wishes to the whole team of #DehatiDisco. The film looks amazing."

Looking at the video one can say Vicky Kaushal surely had a blast doing the #DehatiDiscoChallenge.

Fans too seemed elated watching the talented actor showcasing his dancing skill. One of the them wrote, "Awwwleeee how cute is this."

Speaking of 'Dehati Disco', the film stars Ganesh Acharya and 'Super Dance-Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma. It is directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

'Dehati Disco' is dance based drama and revolves around the youth of the country who really enjoy dancing. Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya plays the lead in the film. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 27, 2022.

