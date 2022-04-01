Vicky Kaushal shares fresh pictures from romantic vacay with wife Katrina Kaif's hugging him from behind: SEE PIC

NEW DELHI: B-Town power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are raising the temperature with photos from their undisclosed holiday location. Now, Vicky has shared some photos with his wife Katrina Kaif from their outing on a boat. In one of the pictures, his wife Katrina is seen with his hands around Vicky.

In the selfie shared by Vicky, the couple is seen soaking up some sun on the boat. While the 'Uri' actor is seen shirtless, Katrina is seen wearing the same black cap she was seen in the previous day. Another picture shows him posing solo and shirtless, with his back towards the camera. "No wifi still finding better connection," he captioned the post.

(Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Another picture shared on his Instagram Stories shows Vicky in black swimming shorts, with his back to the camera. He is seen standing on the tip of the boat while facing the blue waters.

His solo picture has left his fans in awe of his hot physique. "Who's the hottest man in the world? It's Vicky Kaushal," a fan commented. "Vicky, you are so so so hot," another one wrote.

A day before, Katrina shared a few glimpses from her holiday with Vicky. The first photo showed the couple enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky Kaushal can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. Katrina wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit. In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind.

The hottest couple in the tinsle town, VicKat set the internet on fire when they appeared together for Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash on March 17. Since then, they were spotted in the city quite often, either with their families or attending parties.

The couple tied the knot in December last year in an intimate wedding ceremony with a few friends from the industry in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas', also starring Vijay Sethupathy.

