LALBAUGHCHA RAJA

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot At He Visits For Lalbaugcha Raja, Bumps Into Esha Deol

Vicky Kaushal wins hearts as he walks barefoot for Lalbaughcha Raja darshan; and meets Esha Deol at the Pandal.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot At He Visits For Lalbaugcha Raja, Bumps Into Esha Deol Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is a huge Ganesha devotee. The Bad Newz actor every year visits Lalbaughcha Raja and this year too the superstar actor reached to mark his presence. This time he was seen walking barefoot to visit Lalbaughcha Raja and all his fans went berserk to see his spiritual side. He obliged all his fans with the selfies as she walked towards Lalbaughcha Raja. 

Vicky was seen wearing a simple white shirt paired with blue denim as he paid his visit to Lalbaughcha Raja. As the video of Vicky Kaushal goes viral of walking barefoot at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans are hailing his simplicity. The actor also bumped into Esha Deol as the actress was present there for the darshan of Lalbaughcha Raja. Esha and Vicky both greeted each other, and the pictures have been creating quite a stir on the internet. 

Several actors pay their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, last year superstar Shah Rukh Khan too visited Lalbaughcha Raja along with his son AbRam Khan. This year too many celebrities have marked their presence and their spiritual sides were adored by their fans. 

