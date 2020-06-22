Video of Sunny Leone’s kids performing for Daniel Weber on Father’s Day is the cutest thing on internet today

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone has posted an adorable video of her children Nisha, Asher and Noah performing for her husband Daniel Weber on Father’s Day. Trust us when we say it the cutest video on the internet today.

Daniel can be seen sitting in what appears to be a garden while Sunny, standing next to him, is guiding the trio during their performance. The song ‘I Am Only Me Because Of You’ plays in the background. While Nisha follows her mother, the twin boys Asher and Noah seem to be busy with themselves.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daniel Weber. The best papa in the world! You make us whole and are the reason we are who we are! Thank you for being you and loving us so much! I love you, baby. Happy Fathers Day!” Sunny captioned her post.

While Daniel wrote, “Father Day 2020 - So much has changed in the past year. It’s a happy day and a sad day!!! It feels great yet it hurts!!! The irony of life is when you stride toward building something and are then proud of it, you don’t always get to share it with the person you wanted most to see and be proud of you !!! Love you Dad and I know your fine!! Hope to be a fraction of what you have achieved and the father you were and always will be!!! You always seemed to have it together and under control!!! And to Sunny Leone, it’s only possible because of you!!! We all just do the best we know how and hope it turns out ok.”

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber travelled to Los Angeles with the family amid the coronavirus pandemic in May. She said that she took the decision to ensure the safety of her children against the "invisible killer" coronavirus.