Vidya Balan earns 'good karma' on vacation as she sets on a cleanliness drive

Vidya Balan earns &#039;good karma&#039; on vacation as she sets on a cleanliness drive

New Delhi: National award-winning actress Vidya Balan is an apt role model and an aspirational figure with not just her acting skills but also her social activities. The actress who was currently enjoying her holiday took up the task of cleaning the vicinity while on her vacation.

Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Vidya Balan is currently enjoying a family vacation with producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrating their wedding anniversary in the mountains.

The actress has always been vocal about social issues and makes it a point to contribute towards the betterment of the environment. Recently while on her break, Vidya Balan shared videos and pictures wherein she is clearing bottles off the mountains, as well as expressing her pleasure for being able to earn 'good karma' on her vacation.

Vidya Balan took off to Himachal in order to celebrate her wedding anniversary, later the actress visited Palampur where she participated in the cleanliness drive.

On the work front, the actress was massively hailed for her spectacular performance in Shakuntala Devi earlier this year and is currently shooting for her next Sherni.

 

