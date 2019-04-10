हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan 'trying to do' web series on Indira Gandhi

Actress Vidya Balan has said she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vidya Balan &#039;trying to do&#039; web series on Indira Gandhi

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan has said she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vidya was interacting with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, here on Tuesday.

The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"I am trying to do a web series which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.

"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.

Tags:
Vidya BalanIndira Gandhisiddharth roy kapurCritics Choice Film Award
Next
Story

Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' causes social media frenzy

Must Watch

PT9M49S

DNA analysis on Dhanush ‘Desi Bofors’ inducted in Indian Army